Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.652 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Capital Power Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$54.30 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$54.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.46.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$774.00 million during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital Power will post 2.8197088 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.55, for a total value of C$308,355.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $322,274. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Atb Cap Markets raised Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Capital Power

About Capital Power

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.