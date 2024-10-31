Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Up 5.6% in October

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 569,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,850,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 129.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,044,000 after buying an additional 479,047 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1,538.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 213,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,053,000 after buying an additional 200,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,248,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRS shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on Carpenter Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

CRS stock opened at $159.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $166.67.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.96 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Featured Articles

