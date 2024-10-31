Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Short Interest Update

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 204,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Castellum Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CTM remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Thursday. 95,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,384. Castellum has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of -3.32.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 37.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castellum Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Castellum, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Free Report ) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

Featured Stories

