Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $205.04 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $142.59 and a 1 year high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.95.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

