Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Has $477,000 Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 6.7% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ELV opened at $409.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $507.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $522.74. The company has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.99 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELV. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 price target (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James set a $485.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price target (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $551.07.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

