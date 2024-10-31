Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Purchases 6,253 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,121,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 43,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.02 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

