Catalyst Financial Partners LLC Sells 429 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $3,238,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 49,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6,286.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 92,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 42,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,594,597.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 62,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $4,521,259.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 60,619,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,396,116,784.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,594,597.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,050,109. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $71.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.52. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.94.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

