CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises approximately 1.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HM Payson & Co. owned approximately 0.29% of CDW worth $88,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $250.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.71.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded down $5.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $190.05. The stock had a trading volume of 79,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.17. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 62.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

