Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CMG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

NYSE CMG opened at $55.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $100,920.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,333.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

