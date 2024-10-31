Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,130,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the September 30th total of 21,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.6 days. Currently, 22.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,581.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 491,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 395,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,113,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at $1,865,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.78. 4,232,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,861,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $31.09.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 41.87%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

