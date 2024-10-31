City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

City Office REIT Price Performance

City Office REIT stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.95. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $42.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. City Office REIT had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that City Office REIT will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -142.86%.

(Get Free Report)

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.