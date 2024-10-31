Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.