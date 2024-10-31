Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of Clean Harbors stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $235.24. The stock had a trading volume of 290,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Clean Harbors has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $267.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.20.
Insider Activity at Clean Harbors
In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total value of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director Lauren States sold 308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.74, for a total value of $80,307.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,731. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,136 shares in the company, valued at $18,955,400.64. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,617 shares of company stock worth $2,613,132 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLH
About Clean Harbors
Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Clean Harbors
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.