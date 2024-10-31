*
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read CleanSpark’s 8K filing here.
CleanSpark Company Profile
CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.
