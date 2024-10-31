Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.98 and last traded at $24.06. Approximately 148,116 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.44.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.