Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 1,426,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,235. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 251.52%.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Clearway Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

