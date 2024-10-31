Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:CWEN traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.38. 1,426,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,235. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $20.63 and a 12 month high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 251.52%.
Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.
