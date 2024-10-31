Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $461,510.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $461,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,010.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $885.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth $1,488,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $714,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 642.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

