Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $461,510.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $461,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,574,010.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,150. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $885.27 million, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $35.67 and a 1-year high of $66.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $185.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.30 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCB shares. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Coastal Financial from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Coastal Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coastal Financial from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.
