Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $931.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-$4.05 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.700-4.050 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 4.9 %

COLM traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.93. The company had a trading volume of 709,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,974. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.76. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $87.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

