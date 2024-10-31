Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $30.14 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Compound has a market cap of $374.49 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $42.62 or 0.00060881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017119 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00006354 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 951% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000083 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000018 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,592.10 or 0.37986034 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,786,776 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,786,776.38020543 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 44.62068368 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 531 active market(s) with $26,669,364.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

