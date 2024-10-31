Concordium (CCD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $149,688.04

Concordium (CCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. In the last week, Concordium has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $36.46 million and approximately $149,688.04 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,597,844,007 coins and its circulating supply is 10,497,855,372 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

