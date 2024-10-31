Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.63 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 116 ($1.50). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 116 ($1.50), with a volume of 219,555 shares trading hands.

Concurrent Technologies Stock Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,008.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 109.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Concurrent Technologies

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malaysia, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers VPX, AMC, VME, CompactPCI, XMC, software, and accessories products.

