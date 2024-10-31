Congress Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,299 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 1.89% of ICF International worth $59,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICF International by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 8.7% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ICF International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 106,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,817,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.75.

In other ICF International news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,163 shares in the company, valued at $6,124,857.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,124,857.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,805. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,785 shares of company stock worth $1,278,648 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICFI stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,627. ICF International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $178.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $512.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

