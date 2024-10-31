Congress Asset Management Co. Buys 8,736 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Congress Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned about 0.59% of FTI Consulting worth $48,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 458.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,782,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 5,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 298.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.7 %

FCN stock traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $197.23. 17,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.71 and a 200-day moving average of $219.31. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.93 and a 52-week high of $243.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.