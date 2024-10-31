Congress Asset Management Co. Has $94.28 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Congress Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 733,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 262,516 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 1.99% of Qualys worth $94,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Qualys by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 926,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,966,000 after buying an additional 117,079 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys by 50.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 501,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,743,000 after purchasing an additional 169,293 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Qualys by 15.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,607,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Qualys from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,222.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $165,446.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,830,273.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total transaction of $82,500.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,222.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,641. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Trading Down 0.1 %

QLYS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.65. 51,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.47. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.32 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Profile

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.