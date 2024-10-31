Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS: CBKM) disclosed in a recent 8-K filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission that a key board member has retired, and certain crucial matters were voted upon during their Annual Shareholder Meeting held on October 24, 2024.

Effective October 24, 2024, Harry W. Schmuck Jr. retired from his position as a member of the Board of Directors of Consumers Bancorp, Inc. and Consumers National Bank due to the Company’s mandatory retirement age policy.

During the Annual Shareholder Meeting, shareholders voted on the election of four directors to serve a three-year term until 2027. The voting results were as follows:

– Ann M. Gano received 1,233,729.7 votes for, 15,232.2 votes withheld, with no abstentions, and 851,665.0 non-votes.



– Joseph A. Gerzina garnered 1,225,259.2 votes for, 23,702.7 votes withheld, with no abstentions, and 851,665.0 non-votes.



– Richard T. Kiko, Jr. secured 1,212,480.2 votes for, 36,481.7 votes withheld, with no abstentions, and 851,665.0 non-votes.



– Ralph J. Lober II obtained 1,233,552.0 votes for, 15,409.9 votes withheld, with no abstentions, and 851,665.0 non-votes.

Additionally, shareholders considered the proposal to ratify the appointment of Plante & Moran, PLLC as the independent registered public accounting firm of Consumers Bancorp for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The voting indicated 2,042,484.0 votes for, 3,507.2 votes against, and 54,635.7 abstentions with no non-votes reported.

Consumers Bancorp Inc. followed the necessary reporting requirements by signing the document, with Ralph J. Lober II, President, and Chief Executive Officer, being the signatory authorized on behalf of the registrant. This move ensures compliance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

These developments mark important changes within Consumers Bancorp, solidifying their commitment to governance and accountability within the organization.

