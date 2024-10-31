Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,757 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,329,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,500,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,214,512,000 after acquiring an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Comcast by 25,881.7% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,850,995 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $470,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,809,231 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 10,818,009 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,633,000 after purchasing an additional 219,894 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.58.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,713,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,549,018. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

