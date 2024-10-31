CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.0 million. CoreCard also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley downgraded CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Get CoreCard alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCRD

CoreCard Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of CCRD traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.70. The company had a trading volume of 22,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989. The stock has a market cap of $117.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. CoreCard has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoreCard

(Get Free Report)

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.