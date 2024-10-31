CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.880-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $60.0 million-$64.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.0 million. CoreCard also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.070-0.090 EPS.
Separately, B. Riley downgraded CoreCard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. CoreCard had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreCard will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.
