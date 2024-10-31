Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,875 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PMAR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 133.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $528,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,087 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.10 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

