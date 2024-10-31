Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Acquired by Helikon Investments Ltd

Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,131,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746,084 shares during the quarter. Corporación América Airports accounts for 12.7% of Helikon Investments Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Helikon Investments Ltd owned approximately 4.98% of Corporación América Airports worth $141,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Corporación América Airports by 79.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Corporación América Airports Stock Performance

CAAP traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 15,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,209. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 2.07. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports ( NYSE:CAAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter. Corporación América Airports had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

