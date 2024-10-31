Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Country Garden Stock Performance

Shares of CTRYY opened at $3.64 on Thursday. Country Garden has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42.

Country Garden Company Profile

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

