Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,200 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 533,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 322,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,392. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.27.

Get Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.