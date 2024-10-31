Critical Review: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) and Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) and BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bank and BM Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $151.20 million N/A $58.23 million $7.30 12.71 BM Technologies $57.96 million 0.99 -$17.33 million ($1.03) -4.60

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than BM Technologies. BM Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northeast Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 BM Technologies 0 2 2 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northeast Bank and BM Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Northeast Bank presently has a consensus price target of $80.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.90%. BM Technologies has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 41.95%. Given BM Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BM Technologies is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.1% of BM Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of BM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BM Technologies has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and BM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 22.08% N/A N/A BM Technologies -20.57% -39.27% -23.45%

Summary

Northeast Bank beats BM Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans. In addition, the company offers telephone banking, online banking and bill payment, mobile banking, cash management, and remote deposit capture services, as well as debit and credit card, ATM, electronic transfer, and check services. Further, it provides various services, such as money market, merchant, and payroll and HR. Northeast Bank was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc., a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc. in January 2021. BM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wayne, Pennsylvania.

