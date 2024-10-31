Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CROX

Crocs Stock Down 2.3 %

CROX opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs has a twelve month low of $74.00 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. Crocs’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.60 per share, with a total value of $252,224.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 180,555 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,598,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Crocs by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 300,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,199,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.