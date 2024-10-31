Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Lowered to $122.00 at UBS Group

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $146.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Williams Trading raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Crocs from $164.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Crocs alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CROX

Crocs Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.45. Crocs has a 52-week low of $74.00 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.8% in the third quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in Crocs by 8.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Crocs by 1.6% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crocs by 4.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.