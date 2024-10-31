Cronos (CRO) Price Down 2.7% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 31st. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $5.76 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can currently be bought for $0.0735 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00035457 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006004 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000461 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

