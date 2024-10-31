CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $299.30 and last traded at $301.21. Approximately 649,858 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 5,104,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $307.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a PE ratio of 568.32, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the sale, the president now owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

