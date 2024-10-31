Curzon Energy (LON:CZN) Trading 25% Higher – Time to Buy?

Curzon Energy Plc (LON:CZN – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 44,552,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 117,949,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £33,877.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Curzon Energy Plc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the exploration, appraisal, and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on identifying and acquiring businesses in the environmental, social, and corporate governance sector. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

