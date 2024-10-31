CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in CVR Energy by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CVR Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.90. 3,019,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,124. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $38.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.23.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVR Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CVR Energy from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of CVR Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on CVR Energy from $33.75 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.75.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

