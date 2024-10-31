Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL) Shares Up 3.4% – What’s Next?

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.08 and last traded at $20.96. 155,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 548,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $192.14 million, a P/E ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bull 3X Shares (WEBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBL was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

