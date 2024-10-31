Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.4% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $363,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Danaher during the first quarter worth about $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 75.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.16.

Danaher Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $242.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.75 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

