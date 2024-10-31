DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Short Interest Update

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the September 30th total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 711,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 50,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $8,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 837,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,284,666.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,137,038.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,482 shares of company stock worth $27,387,069. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DaVita

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in DaVita during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DaVita stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.86. 234,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,433. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.21 and its 200 day moving average is $146.02. DaVita has a 12 month low of $76.17 and a 12 month high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DVA

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.