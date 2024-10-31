Decred 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.07 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $12.03 or 0.00017307 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. Decred has a total market capitalization of $197.46 million and $1.07 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.87 or 0.00061676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006052 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 90.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,409.76 or 0.37998257 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,416,136 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

