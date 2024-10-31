Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Cormark

Cormark cut shares of Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DFY. CIBC downgraded Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Definity Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.70.

Definity Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

TSE DFY opened at C$54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$35.48 and a 12 month high of C$55.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$47.88.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.07 billion. Definity Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

