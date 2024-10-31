Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells $585,300.00 in Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $585,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,460.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of DAL stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.20. 7,745,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,452,683. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.09.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 402,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 714.1% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.