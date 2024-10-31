DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ) Shares Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DEZ – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €4.11 ($4.47) and last traded at €4.13 ($4.48). 399,942 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 330,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at €4.20 ($4.57).

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is €4.41 and its 200 day moving average is €5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $566.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.34.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through Classic and Green segments. It offers hybrid, all-electric, and hydrogen drives, including mobile rapid charging stations and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.