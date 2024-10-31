Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) Shares Down 7.8% – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $83.32 and last traded at $83.58. 484,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,901,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.66.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 4.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.60.

Get Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

About Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.