Diversify Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI opened at $286.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $204.82 and a 52 week high of $289.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.55. The firm has a market cap of $429.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

