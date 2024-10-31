Diversify Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MKC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $77.99 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.28 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MKC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on MKC

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.