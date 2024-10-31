Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) Short Interest Down 9.7% in October

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 174.3% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 196,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of DFLI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.52. 218,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,449. Dragonfly Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy ( NASDAQ:DFLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Dragonfly Energy had a negative net margin of 59.58% and a negative return on equity of 165.91%. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, solar and off-grid residence industries, and industrial and energy storage markets. The company provides lithium power systems comprising solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, accessories, and others.

