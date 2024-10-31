Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Shares Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.94 and last traded at $20.91. 9,423 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 2,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.82.

Dream Unlimited Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.20.

Dream Unlimited Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Dream Unlimited’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

