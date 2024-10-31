Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.040 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.00-1.04 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.40 to $11.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.15. 2,849,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,357,589. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -152.75, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.77 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -250.00%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

